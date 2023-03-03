Friends of missing 28-year-old Daniel Hives have been walking around Lancaster to raise awareness of his disappearance.

Daniel went missing while visiting a friend in Lancaster on December 10.

His friends hope their efforts on Friday will jog someone's memory and help find him.

Daniel hasn't been seen since leaving City View, Sidings Close, near the River Lune at around 9.30pm.

A possible later sighting is from the Millennium Bridge area, close to the exit from Lune Street, on the same evening.

Daniel, who has a young son, was last seen wearing a blue Hugo Boss tracksuit and black trainers.

He is 6ft 2ins tall, of slim build with brown hair.

He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck reading 'Shannon' and also has a 'pixie ear' on his right side.

Anyone who may have any information should contact 101, quoting log 0250 of December 10 2022.

1 . Daniel Hives gathering Daniel Hives has been missing for 12 weeks. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales

2 . Daniel Hives gathering Daniel Hives went missing in Lancaster on December 10. Photo: submit Photo Sales

3 . Daniel Hives gathering Friends of Daniel Hives meet up to search for him around Lancaster. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Daniel Hives gathering A supporter helps put up posters appealing to the public for help. Photo: Joshua Brandwood Photo Sales