Pictures as annual charity Santa Dash sees Lancaster city centre painted red
CancerCare’s annual Santa Dash saw the streets of Lancaster painted a seasonal splash of red on Sunday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:47 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT
The Santa Dash is one of the charity’s flagship events which each year sees hundreds of people dressed as in their festive finery enjoy a one-mile fun run around the city centre as part of the big Christmas light switch-on festivities.
Each year the event raises thousands of pounds to help the charity provide free professional therapy for local people affected by cancer and bereavement.
