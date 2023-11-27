News you can trust since 1837
Pictures as annual charity Santa Dash sees Lancaster city centre painted red

CancerCare’s annual Santa Dash saw the streets of Lancaster painted a seasonal splash of red on Sunday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 27th Nov 2023, 11:47 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:25 GMT

The Santa Dash is one of the charity’s flagship events which each year sees hundreds of people dressed as in their festive finery enjoy a one-mile fun run around the city centre as part of the big Christmas light switch-on festivities.

Each year the event raises thousands of pounds to help the charity provide free professional therapy for local people affected by cancer and bereavement.

