Photos as horseride is held in memory of North Lancashire Bridleways Society founder Eve Hall

Eve Hall passed away earlier this year at the age of 86.

She was the founder and driving force behind North Lancashire Bridleways Society, and had an inspirational love of horses and the great outdoors which spanned a lifetime.

Although born in Wrexham, Eve moved to Morecambe with her husband Mac and their two children, Karon and Duncan, when Mac began working at the college in Lancaster.

Eve later taught at Skerton Secondary School and Our Lady’s High School.

Eve founded the North Lancashire Bridleway Society in 1997, working tirelessly as chairperson until 2022.

The memorial ride raised £1,900 for the North West Air Ambulance.

Eve's family said it was an emotional day for them, but they knew Eve would have been delighted with the event.

The youngest taking part was four-year-old Lyra Bainbridge, along with her mum Rebecca, who walked the 14k route!

A spokesman for the group said: “It was great to see riders of all ages and with a great variety of horses and ponies – some ridden and some led (we are so impressed with those who completed the route on foot!)”

Special thanks go to all the stewards, the organising team, Spare Moments Equine Feeds & Saddlery for the (well deserved!) treats for all the horses and ponies that took part, North West Auctions for allowing the group to use them as the venue, Claire Dixon's catering, Susan Armitage and Helen Helme for donating prizes for the bib draw, North West Equine Vets Ltd for being on call vets, and South Lakes Police for their support.

The ride was also attended by Kate Robinson, who has personal experience of how vital the NWAA is to saving lives.

She said: “The ride is of particular importance to me; as a former air ambulance patient, now a committed fundraiser, I would like to use this opportunity to gain some sponsorship from my friends and family whom I know will want to support this worthwhile cause.”

Kate’s fundraising page can be found online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/kate-robinson-1721983907094?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL

Eve Hall Memorial Ride Rebecca and Lyra Bainbridge.

Eve Hall Memorial Ride Steve Timms and Vasco.

Eve Hall Memorial Ride Hannah Garnett and Bessie.