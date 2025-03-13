Photos and video of famous Sir Nigel Gresley steam locomotive as it makes stop-off in Bentham

The engine drew a crowd of onlookers as it was stopped to fill with water.

Sir Nigel Gresley was the 100th Gresley Pacific built by the Great Northern Railway/London and North Eastern Railway.

Built at Doncaster as works N°1863, the locomotive entered service in 1937 following a naming ceremony at Marylebone station on November 26.

The locomotive was mainly based at London King's Cross, with a spell at Grantham during World War Two, and was briefly re-numbered as N°7 before becoming N°60007 when the LNER was merged into British Railways.

On June 3 1956 Sir Nigel Gresley had the honour of hauling the Royal Train from Kings Cross to York with the Queen on board.

The locomotive was named after Sir Herbert Nigel Gresley, was one of Britain's most famous steam locomotive engineers.

Thanks to Jayne Walden for the fantastic photos.