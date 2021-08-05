PHOTO GALLERY: Hundreds gather to pay respects as 16-year-old boxer Frank Varey's funeral is held in Morecambe

The service came exactly two weeks after the youngster was found dead after going missing while he was swimming with friends in the River Dee in Chester on July 22.

The funeral began at the family's home, with a service at Heysham Free Methodist Church followed by Hale Carr Cemetery.

Mourners lined the streets as a horse-drawn carriage carried Frank on his final journey, while many family and friends were dressed in his favourite colour pink, including hoodies with Frank's name and a photograph on, and pink ribbons.

1. Frank is carried on his final journey.

2. Frank Varey.

3. Many mourners dressed in pink to pay their respects.

4. Many young mourners dressed in pink.