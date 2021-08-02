Photo Gallery: Hundreds enjoy Morecambe Pride event

The event made a welcome return to the town after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19

Organised by Out In The Bay, Morecambe Pride was headlined by British singer/songwriter Angie Brown, and featured stalls, fairground rides and music from other performers including Nicki French, Ross Alexander, Sean Smith, The Rhetoriks and Dean Richardson as Freddie Mercury.

Around 500 people joined the parade along the prom, with 400 attending the main event afterwards.

Out In The Bay chief executive Robert Mee said: "It was such an amazing event. It was the first face-to-face UK Pride in 18 months, and was Covid safe as people were checked on the way in. We are hoping for bigger numbers next year."

Here's a selection of our photos by Anthony Farran.

