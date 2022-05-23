The Russian invasion began on February 24, and since then the cost of petrol has soared.
A slump in wholesale fuel costs means drivers could be given relief from record pump prices however.
Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol in Morecambe and Lancaster, according to http://petrolprices.com as of May 23.
-Asda Lancaster Automat, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA1 5JR
As of May 23 unleaded petrol was 162.7p, super unleaded 167p and diesel 173.7p.
-Sainsburys petrol station, 253 Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ
As of May 20, unleaded petrol was 160.9p, super unleaded 167.9p and diesel 173.9p.
-Morrisons, Central Drive, Morecambe LA4 4DA
As of May 18, unleaded petrol was 162.7p and diesel 177.7p.
-Pye Motors service station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA3 3PF
As of May 20 unleaded petrol was 172p and diesel was 184p.
-Shell Lancaster, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3PE
As of May 22 unleaded petrol was 171.9p and diesel was 183.9p.
-Tibicar filling station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, LA3 1PS
As of May 21 unleaded petrol was 175.9p and diesel was 183.9p.
-Ryelands service station, Owen Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LL
As of May 18 unleaded was 171.9p and diesel was 182.9p.
-Bowling Green filling station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4SG
As of May 22 unleaded petrol was 171.9p and diesel was 181.9p.
-Toll Bar service station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4NS
As of May 22 unleaded petrol was 171.9p and diesel was 181.9p.
-Regent Park filling station, Regent Road, LA4 4QY
As of May 17 unleaded was 170.9p and diesel was 184.9p.
-Essar Carnforth (Sands News), Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8JW
As of May 21 unleaded was 170.9p and diesel was 181.9p.
-Station Garage, Lancaster Road, LA2 9QJ
As of May 17 unleaded was 167.9p and diesel was 179.9p.
-Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, LA3 3JJ.
As of May 16 unleaded was 164.9p and diesel was 181.9p.
-M and SL Follen Spar Claughton, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1AD
As of May 22 unleaded was 169.9p and diesel was 183.9p.
-Esso Truckhaven Carnforth, Scotland Road, LA5 9RQ
As of May 21 unleaded was 170.9p, and diesel was 177.9p.
-Houghtons Filling Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH
As of May 17 unleaded was 168.9p and diesel was 182.9p.
-Texaco Redline Service Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH
As of May 18 unleaded was 168.9p, diesel was 182.9p.
-Esso Mossdale Service Station, A6, LA5 9RW
As of May 18 unleaded was 169.9p and diesel was 179.9p.
-M6 Lancaster Moto Motorway Service area southbound, M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU
As of May 18 unleaded was 189.9p and diesel was 199.9p.
-M6 Lancaster Motor Motorway Service Area, Northbound M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU
As of May 18 unleaded was 189.9p and diesel was 199.9p.
-Esso Carnforth service station, Lancaster Road, LA5 9EA
As of May 21 unleaded was 170.9p and diesel was 181.9p.
-M6 Burton-in-Kendal Moto Motorway Service Area Northbound, M6 J35-36, LA6 1JF
As of May 18 unleaded was 189.9p and diesel was 199.9p.