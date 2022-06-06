The Russian invasion began on February 24, and since then the cost of petrol has soared.

A slump in wholesale fuel costs means drivers could be given relief from record pump prices however.

Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol in Morecambe and Lancaster, according to http://petrolprices.com as of June 6.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petrol pumps.

-Asda Lancaster Automat, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA1 5JR

As of June 5 unleaded petrol was 168.7p, super unleaded 167p and diesel 178.7p.

-Sainsburys petrol station, 253 Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ

As of June 6, unleaded petrol was 169.9p, super unleaded 171.9p and diesel 178.9p.

A car is filled with petrol at an Esso garage in London, United Kingdom. Energy and fuel bills are rising in the UK due to a combination of factors. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

-Morrisons, Central Drive, Morecambe LA4 4DA

As of June 2, unleaded petrol was 170.7p and diesel 179.7p.

-Pye Motors service station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA3 3PF

No petrol prices available.

-Shell Lancaster, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3PE

As of June 6, unleaded petrol was 179.9p and diesel was 187.9p.

-Tibicar filling station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, LA3 1PS

As of June 5, unleaded petrol was 191.9p and diesel was 189.1p.

-Ryelands service station, Owen Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LL

As of June 6 unleaded was 179.9p and diesel was 182.9p.

-Bowling Green filling station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4SG

As of May 22 unleaded petrol was 171.9p and diesel was 188.9p.

-Toll Bar service station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4NS

No petrol prices available.

-Regent Park filling station, Regent Road, LA4 4QY

No petrol prices available.

-Essar Carnforth (Sands News), Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8JW

No petrol prices available.

-Station Garage, Lancaster Road, LA2 9QJ

As of May 31 unleaded was 175.9p and diesel was 179.9p.

-Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, LA3 3JJ.

No petrol prices available.

-M and SL Follen Spar Claughton, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1AD

As of June 1 unleaded was 179.9p and diesel was 183.9p.

-Esso Truckhaven Carnforth, Scotland Road, LA5 9RQ

As of June 2 unleaded was 175.9p, and diesel was 177.9p.

-Houghtons Filling Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH

As of June 1 unleaded was 179.9p and diesel was 182.9p.

-Texaco Redline Service Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH

No petrol prices available.

-Esso Mossdale Service Station, A6, LA5 9RW

As of June 2 unleaded was 175.9p and diesel was 179.9p.

-M6 Lancaster Moto Motorway Service area southbound, M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU

No petrol prices available.

-M6 Lancaster Motor Motorway Service Area, Northbound M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU

No petrol prices available.

-Esso Carnforth service station, Lancaster Road, LA5 9EA

As of June 6 unleaded was 179.9p and diesel was 186.9p.

-M6 Burton-in-Kendal Moto Motorway Service Area Northbound, M6 J35-36, LA6 1JF

As of June 2 unleaded was 197.9p and diesel was 199.9p.

-Shell Toll Bar service station, Scotforth Road, LA1 4NS.

No petrol prices available.

-Cockerham garage, Lancaster Road, LA2 0DZ.

No petrol prices available.

On http://petrolprices.com you can look at a fuel prices map for fuel prices anywhere in the country.