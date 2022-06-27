The Russian invasion began on February 24, and since then the cost of petrol has soared.

A slump in wholesale fuel costs means drivers could be given relief from record pump prices however.

Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol in Morecambe and Lancaster, according to http://petrolprices.com as of June 27.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Petrol pumps.

-Asda Lancaster Automat, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA1 5JR

As of June 25 unleaded petrol was 185.7p, and diesel 195.7p.

-Sainsburys petrol station, 253 Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ

As of June 26, unleaded petrol was 188.9p, super unleaded 194.9p and diesel 196.9p.

A car is filled with petrol at an Esso garage in London, United Kingdom. Energy and fuel bills are rising in the UK due to a combination of factors. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

-Morrisons, Central Drive, Morecambe LA4 4DA

As of June 25, unleaded petrol was 187.7p and diesel 197.7p.

-Pye Motors service station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA3 3PF

As of June 25, unleaded petrol was 188p and diesel was 203p.

-Shell Lancaster, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3PE

As of June 26, unleaded petrol was 186.9p and diesel was 198.9p.

-Tibicar filling station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, LA3 1PS

As of June 22, unleaded petrol was 189.9p and diesel was 199.9p.

-Ryelands service station, Owen Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LL

As of June 27 unleaded was 191.9p and diesel was 198.9p.

-Bowling Green filling station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4SG

As of June 26, unleaded petrol was 190.9p and diesel was 198.9p.

-Toll Bar service station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4NS

As of June 26, unleaded petrol was 190.9p and diesel was 198.9p.

-Regent Park filling station, Regent Road, LA4 4QY

As of June 25, unleaded petrol was 187.9p and diesel was 197.9p.

-Essar Carnforth (Sands News), Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8JW

As of June 22, unleaded was 191.9p and diesel was 199.9p.

-Station Garage, Lancaster Road, LA2 9QJ

As of June 23 unleaded was 188.9p and diesel was 198.9p.

-Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, LA3 3JJ.

As of June 20, unleaded was 189.9p and diesel was 202.9p.

-M and SL Follen Spar Claughton, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1AD

As of June 25 unleaded was 192.9p and diesel was 199.9p.

-Esso Truckhaven Carnforth, Scotland Road, LA5 9RQ

As of June 27 unleaded was 186.9p, and diesel was 198.9p.

-Houghtons Filling Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH

As of June 25 unleaded was 189.9p and diesel was 197.9p.

-Gulf Redline Service Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH

As of June 25, unleaded petrol was 189.9p and diesel was 197.9p.

-Esso Mossdale Service Station, A6, LA5 9RW

As of June 20 unleaded was 189.9p and diesel was 199.9p.

-M6 Lancaster Moto Motorway Service area southbound, M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU

As of June 22, unleaded petrol was 205.9p and diesel was 207.9p.

-M6 Lancaster Motor Motorway Service Area, Northbound M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU

As of June 22, unleaded petrol was 205.9p and diesel was 207.9p.

-Esso Carnforth service station, Lancaster Road, LA5 9EA

As of June 26 unleaded was 189.9p and diesel was 199.9p.

-M6 Burton-in-Kendal Moto Motorway Service Area Northbound, M6 J35-36, LA6 1JF

As of June 27 unleaded was 205.9p and diesel was 207.9p.

-Shell Toll Bar service station, Scotforth Road, LA1 4NS.

As of June 26, unleaded petrol was 190.9p and diesel was 198.9p.

-Cockerham garage, Lancaster Road, LA2 0DZ.