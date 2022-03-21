The Russian invasion began on February 24, and since then the cost of petrol has soared.

A slump in wholesale fuel costs means drivers could be given relief from record pump prices however.

Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol in Morecambe and Lancaster, according to http://petrolprices.com as of March 21.

KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 28: An illuminated sign displays the cost of petrol and diesel at the Knutsford motorway services BP garage on September 28, 2021 in Knutsford, United Kingdom.

-Sainsburys petrol station, 253 Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ

As of March 19, unleaded petrol was 163.9p, super unleaded 169.9p and diesel 180.9p.

-Morrisons, Central Drive, Morecambe LA4 4DA

As of March 20, unleaded petrol was 162.7p and diesel 165.7p.

-Asda Lancaster Automat, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA1 5JR

As of March 19 unleaded petrol was 164.7p and diesel was 176.7p.

-Pye Motors service station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA3 3PF

As of March 16 unleaded petrol was 167p and diesel was 179p.

-Shell Lancaster, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3PE

As of March 18 unleaded petrol was 165.9p and as of March 16 diesel was 181.9p.

-Tibicar filling station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, LA3 1PS

As of March 21 unleaded petrol was 164.9p and diesel was 175.9p.

-Ryelands service station, Owen Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LL

As of March 18 unleaded was 168.9p and diesel was 182.9p.

-Bowling Green filling station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4SG

As of March 19 unleaded petrol was 163.9p and diesel was 177.9p.

-Toll Bar service station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4NS

As of March 19 unleaded petrol was 163.9p and as of March 21 diesel was 180.9p.

-Regent Park filling station, Regent Road, LA4 4QY

As of March 14 unleaded was 167.9p and as of March 17 diesel was 179.9p.

-Essar Carnforth (Sands News), Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8JW

As of March 15 diesel was 178.9p.

-Station Garage, Lancaster Road, LA2 9QJ

As of March 16 unleaded was 165.9p and diesel was 181.9p.

-Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, LA3 3JJ.

As of March 16 unleaded was 165.9p and as of March 16 diesel was 175.9p.

-M and SL Follen Spar Claughton, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1AD

As of March 19 unleaded was 169.9p and diesel was 182.9p.

-Esso Truckhaven Carnforth, Scotland Road, LA5 9RQ

As of March 16 unleaded was 167.9p, super unleaded 175.9p and diesel was 181.9p.

-Houghtons Filling Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH

As of March 19 unleaded was 169.9p and as of March 19 diesel was 182.9p.

-Texaco Redline Service Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH

As of March 19 unleaded was 169.9p, diesel was 182.9p.

-Esso Mossdale Service Station, A6, LA5 9RW

As of March 19 unleaded was 167.9p, super unleaded was 184.9p and diesel was 184.9p.

-M6 Lancaster Moto Motorway Service area southbound, M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU

As of March 16 unleaded was 186.9p and diesel was 193.9p.

-M6 Lancaster Motor Motorway Service Area, Northbound M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU

As of March 16 unleaded was 186.9p and diesel was 193.9p.

-Esso Carnforth service station, Lancaster Road, LA5 9EA