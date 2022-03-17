Petrol prices near me: The cheapest places to buy petrol in Lancaster and Morecambe as of March 17
Petrol prices have reached record highs as the cost of oil continues to rise due to the war in Ukraine.
The Russian invasion began on February 24, and since then the cost of petrol has soared.
A slump in wholesale fuel costs means drivers could be given relief from record pump prices however.
Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol in Morecambe and Lancaster, according to http://petrolprices.com as of March 17.
-Sainsburys petrol station, 253 Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ
As of March 15, unleaded petrol was 159.9p, super unleaded 166.9p and diesel 172.9p.
-Morrisons, Central Drive, Morecambe LA4 4DA
As of March 12, unleaded petrol was 152.7p and diesel 165.7p.
-Asda Lancaster Automat, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA1 5JR
As of March 17 unleaded petrol was 161.7p and diesel was 173.7p.
-Pye Motors service station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA3 3PF
As of March 15 unleaded petrol was 167p and diesel was 179p.
-Shell Lancaster, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3PE
As of March 16 unleaded petrol was 165.9p and as of March 16 diesel was 178.9p.
-Tibicar filling station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, LA3 1PS
As of March 16 unleaded petrol was 164.9p and as of March 15 diesel was 175.9p.
-Ryelands service station, Owen Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LL
As of March 16 unleaded was 165.9p and diesel was 178.9p.
-Bowling Green filling station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4SG
As of March 16 unleaded petrol was 165.9p and diesel was 179.9p.
-Toll Bar service station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4NS
As of March 16 unleaded petrol was 165.9p and diesel was 181.9p.
-Regent Park filling station, Regent Road, LA4 4QY
As of March 14 unleaded was 167.9p and as of March 17 diesel was 179.9p.
-Essar Carnforth (Sands News), Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8JW
As of March 12 unleaded was 168.9p and as of March 15 diesel was 178.9p.
-Station Garage, Lancaster Road, LA2 9QJ
As of March 16 unleaded was 165.9p and diesel was 181.9p.
-Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, LA3 3JJ.
As of March 16 unleaded was 165.9p and as of March 16 diesel was 175.9p.
-M and SL Follen Spar Claughton, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1AD
As of March 14 unleaded was 161.9p and as of March 16 diesel was 174.9p.
-Esso Truckhaven Carnforth, Scotland Road, LA5 9RQ
As of March 16 unleaded was 167.9p, super unleaded 175.9p and diesel was 181.9p.
-Houghtons Filling Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH
As of March 11 unleaded was 161.9p and as of March 15 diesel was 182.9p.
-Texaco Redline Service Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH
As of March 16 unleaded was 169.9p, as of March 10 super unleaded was 171.9p and as of March 16 diesel was 182.9p.
-Esso Mossdale Service Station, A6, LA5 9RW
As of March 15 unleaded was 165.9p, as of March 16 super unleaded was 184.9p and diesel was 179.9p.
-M6 Lancaster Moto Motorway Service area southbound, M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU
As of March 16 unleaded was 186.9p and diesel was 193.9p.
-M6 Lancaster Motor Motorway Service Area, Northbound M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU
As of March 16 unleaded was 186.9p and diesel was 193.9p.
-Esso Carnforth service station, Lancaster Road, LA5 9EA
As of March 14 unleaded was 163p and as of March 15 diesel was 174.9p.