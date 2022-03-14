Petrol prices near me: The cheapest places to buy petrol in Lancaster and Morecambe

The Russian invasion began on February 24, and since then the cost of petrol has soared.

A slump in wholesale fuel costs means drivers could be given relief from record pump prices however.

Here are the cheapest places to buy petrol in Morecambe and Lancaster, according to http://petrolprices.com as of March 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KNUTSFORD, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 28: An illuminated sign displays the cost of petrol and diesel at the Knutsford motorway services BP garage on September 28, 2021 in Knutsford, United Kingdom. The British government has temporarily exempted the oil industry from the Competition Act 1998, which will allow companies to share information and target fuel deliveries in parts of the country where retail supply is lowest. The Royal Automobile Club (RAC) has said that fuel prices have also hit an eight year high due to the crisis with a 136.59p GBP average per litre of petrol. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

-Sainsburys petrol station, 253 Lancaster Rd, Morecambe LA4 5TJ

As of March 13, unleaded petrol was 157.9p, super unleaded 156.9p and diesel 168.9p.

-Morrisons, Central Drive, Morecambe LA4 4DA

As of March 12, unleaded petrol was 152.7p and diesel 165.7p.

-Asda Lancaster Automat, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA1 5JR

As of March 13 unleaded petrol was 162.7p and diesel was 168.7p.

-Pye Motors service station, Ovangle Road, Lancaster, LA3 3PF

As of March 9 unleaded petrol was 159p and diesel was 175p.

-Shell Lancaster, Caton Road, Lancaster, LA1 3PE

As of March 10 unleaded petrol was 159.9p and as of March 12 diesel was 174.9p.

-Tibicar filling station, Oxcliffe Road, Heysham, LA3 1PS

As of March 13 unleaded petrol was 164.9p and diesel was 176.9p.

-Ryelands service station, Owen Road, Lancaster, LA1 2LL

As of March 11 unleaded was 163.9p and diesel was 176.9p.

-Bowling Green filling station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4SG

As of March 13 unleaded petrol was 165.9p and diesel was 183.9p.

-Toll Bar service station, Scotforth Road, Lancaster, LA1 4NS

As of March 13 unleaded petrol was 165.9p and diesel was 183.9p.

-Regent Park filling station, Regent Road, LA4 4QY

As of March 12 unleaded was 167.9p and diesel was 169.9p.

There was no data available for Bailrigg service station.

-Essar Carnforth (Sands News), Coastal Road, Bolton-le-Sands, LA5 8JW

As of March 9 diesel 175.9p.

-Station Garage, Lancaster Road, LA2 9QJ

As of March 11 unleaded was 159.9p and diesel was 171.9p.

-Broadgate Garage, Middleton Road, LA3 3JJ.

As of March 9 diesel was 168.9p.

There was no data available for Bailrigg service station.

M and SL Follen Spar Claughton, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1AD

As of March 11 unleaded was 161.9p and as of March 13 diesel was 165p.

Esso Truckhaven Carnforth, Scotland Road, LA5 9RQ

As of March 9 unleaded was 157.9p, super unleaded 165.9p and diesel was 167.9p.

Houghtons Filling Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH

As of March 13 unleaded was 161.9p and diesel was 169.9p.

Texaco Redline Service Station, Lancaster New Road, PR3 1PH

As of March 10 unleaded was 161.9p, super unleaded was 169.9p and diesel was 169.9p.

Esso Mossdale Service Station, A6, LA5 9RW

As of March 12 unleaded was 161.9p, super unleaded was 179.9p and diesel was 172.9p.

M6 Lancaster Moto Motorway Service area southbound, M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU

As of March 9 unleaded was 183.9p and diesel was 189.9p.

M6 Lancaster Motor Motorway Service Area, Northbound M6 J32-33, LA2 9DU

As of March 9 unleaded was 183.9p and diesel was 189.9p.

M6 Burton-in-Kendal Moto Motorway Service Area Northbound M6 J35-36, LA6 1JF