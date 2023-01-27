Petition launched as fears grow over axeing of Morecambe entertainment venue

Morecambe-raised artist and dance teacher Anthony Padgett launched the online petition at https://www.change.org/p/save-the-platform-morecambe-arts-venue-and-tourist-information-centre after councillors said this week that the venue needed "a new way of operating".

The historic Platform, which was Morecambe’s original railway station. hosts regular live music and other events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The complex has a number of units and spaces, and last week hosted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak when news of the government’s £50m Levelling Up funding for Eden Project Morecambe was officially announced.

Anthony Padgett pictured outside The Platform.

Anthony - who runs dance classes at the venue - said: "The Platform presents the main quality venue in Morecambe that elderly people can come to dance in the daytime, to make friends and to exercise.

"It also presents the only quality venue able to host my national level Morecambe Bay Art Fair - that showcases local artistic talent.

"Both dance and art brings people out of the area into Morecambe and helps makes Morecambe a credible place of culture.

"Taking the Platform away would show disdain for the people and businesses of Morecambe.

The Platform in Morecambe.

"Those making this decision should be named and criticised on the grounds they are undermining local businesses, our relationship with the Eden Project and the long term development of Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The decision to close it down will negatively impact local businesses, the ties with the Eden Project and the economic development of Morecambe.

"It is a short-sighted money saving that will deny economic growth in a deprived area."

Stephanie Holliday, who attends Anthony's jive dancing classes, said: "I think it's ridiculous. It's so well liked and well used. We attend a lot of concerts and events there. One of the unique things about the Platform is its ideal floor for dancing.

Morecambe's Promenade Concert Orchestra at The Platform. Photo: Johnny Bean

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is very short-sighted, particularly now the Eden Project is going to be bringning so many people here."

Coun Anne Whitehead, the city council's cabinet member for finance, told councillors on Wednesday evening that The Platform's current use as an arts and concert venue was no longer viable due to "escalating costs and resource constraints".

She said: "Alternative uses will be sought for the building whilst the council continues to support Morecambe's rich cultural offer in every possible way, particularly as it accelerates over the coming years as the Eden Project Morecambe takes shape."

Coun Whitehead said the city council would change its own ways of working and structures, with more partnering with other organisations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council buildings and assets would be reviewed too, including how Lancaster and Morecambe town halls are used.

And the visitor information centres at The Platform in Morecambe and The Storey in Lancaster are likely to shut at the end of the 2023 season.

Coun Whitehead said: “We will support the district’s outstanding offer for visitors. However the way we do it will change. We want to transfer from physical centres towards a more digital offer, primarily focused on online promotion.

“Arts, culture and events are key aspects of the district. We will continue to seek support, work in partnership and source external funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Platform has hosted many good events while operated by the council, but the current operating model is no longer viable. We will look at other options.

“The district’s heritage is also very important. We will continue to maintain provision of museums but look at reduced opening hours and changes from October 2023 then further review.

“It has been particularly challenging because of spiralling inflation and years of government underfunding. But our priorities are to protect frontline services for the public.”

Coun Melanie Guilding said she was “appalled” about the idea, while Coun Andrew Gardiner said: "We need things to be effective, efficient and economical.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

City council leader Caroline Jackson said the council would be cutting some discretionary activities rather than frontline, legally-required statutory services.

She said: "We are taking things away that I’m sure we don’t want to. But there is no fat to trim.

“The occasional bright light in all this is that we will find ways of doing some things differently. People have come forward and suggested partnerships.

“We are not removing anything that cannot be built up again in future. But it’s not nice reading.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Whitehead said staff involved have been made aware of the situation.

Longer term, the council is facing a potential deficit of £3.4m in 2024/25, which could reach £7m by 2026.

Council tax looks set to rise by 2.99 per cent for the 2023/24 year, she said. That would equate to a 14p per week increase for a Band D home.

The council has vowed to protect frontline services, which include collecting bins, recycling, street cleaning, maintaining parks, beaches and open spaces, and ensuring access to services for vulnerable people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Savings of £2.4m have been proposed in 2023/24, with a contribution from the council’s reserves, increased income and other changes making up the difference.