Petition calls for ban on motorhomes parking on Morecambe prom

The petition also asks for Lancashire County Council to provide facilities for visitors with motorhomes within council car parks.

This comes as summer brings with it an increase in the number of motorhomes which park up overnight on the promenade between Regent Road in the West End and Elms Drive in Bare.

We reported in August 2020 how some residents wanted to see motorhomes banned from overnight stays in Marine Road, and Lancashire County Council said it was reviewing the situation.

Some residents think that motorhomes should be banned from parking overnight on Morecambe Prom.

And now a petition has been set up asking the council to look into the issue.

The petition author says: "We appreciate that there are plans to amend the parking along Marine Road in the transport plans for Eden North.

"So, residents understand and accept that changes they are looking for now would only be temporary.

"There is no problem with ordinary cars being parked anywhere along Marine Road; it’s other vehicles causing problems.

"Both councils need to respect their clientele i.e. council tax payers who are the bread and butter of council funding throughout the year. Residents don’t feel this at the moment.

"Residents pay very high prices for their properties, thus very high council tax."

With this in mind, they have asked the council to look at providing restricted parking for residents with no high sided vehicles, no motor homes (including disabled parking), no articulated cab units, and for coaches to pick up and set down only.

For visitors, they ask that the council provides parking facilities as per the coach park at Morrisons and Back Calton Street.

This could be at a nominal charge on selected sites, they suggest, and could include the provision of a toilet and free standing tap providing fresh water.

"For too long visitors who want to come here, with their motorhomes, have largely been ignored and left to their own devices," the petition continues.

"Very few sites cater for them. They are unable to park overnight on council parks, no facilities anywhere."

Potential sites are suggested as being existing car parks such as by the golf club, Back Brighton Terrace, by the RNLI, The Exchange and The Battery.