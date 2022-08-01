Pet killed on Lancaster cycle path was Animal Care rescue dog

Animal Care Lancaster posted on their Facebook page: “Scout was adopted from Animal Care in 2017 and had the most amazing home with a family who adored her.

"They are left heartbroken and want to warn all other dog owners about the incident.

"As all dog lovers we can’t begin to imagine what Scout’s owners witnessed and are going through.

An Animal Care rescue dog was killed on the cycle path in Lancaster by other dogs. Animal Care has appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Picture by Animal Care.

"If you have any information please do the right thing and come forward.

"Please help us get justice for Scout!”

Scout’s owners had put up posters around the area warning dog owners to be vigilant after their pet was attacked and killed by other dogs on the cycle path near Freeman’s Wood in Lancaster on July 18.

They appealed for people to come forward to get justice for their dog and protect pets and children.