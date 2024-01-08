Pensioner taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on main road near Lancaster

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road collision.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The crash happened on the A687 in Burton-in-Lonsdale just after 3pm on Saturday January 6.

A Peugeot 107 and a Honda CR-V were involved in the incident, and the driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital.

The road was closed for several hours afterwards.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...