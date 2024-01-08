Pensioner taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on main road near Lancaster
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road collision.
The crash happened on the A687 in Burton-in-Lonsdale just after 3pm on Saturday January 6.
A Peugeot 107 and a Honda CR-V were involved in the incident, and the driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital.
The road was closed for several hours afterwards.
If you have any information or dashcam footage, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0817 of January 6 2024.