News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Pensioner taken to hospital with serious injuries after crash on main road near Lancaster

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 70s was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a road collision.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 8th Jan 2024, 10:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The crash happened on the A687 in Burton-in-Lonsdale just after 3pm on Saturday January 6.

A Peugeot 107 and a Honda CR-V were involved in the incident, and the driver of the Peugeot was taken to hospital.

The road was closed for several hours afterwards.

If you have any information or dashcam footage, call 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 0817 of January 6 2024.

Related topics:PensionerPeugeot