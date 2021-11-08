Peer support group for blind and partially sighted people started in Lancaster

Lancaster peer support group meets every Monday from 11am until 12.30pm. Pictured from left are Billie Davis who set the group up, Stuart Walpole, Community Outreach Sight Loss advisor at Galloways, volunteer Katie Schad and group members Steve and Richard.

The group, called Eye’ll Be Seeing You, will meet at Marsh Community Centre, Willow Lane, Lancaster, every Monday from 11am until 12.30pm.

Billie Davis, who initiated the group with the support of sight loss charity Galloway’s, said: “This is an independent group led by blind and partially sighted people, where we chat informally, share tips and have fun.

“The idea is to encourage people with sight loss who are feeling isolated to meet other people with similar experiences and have their say about what they would like to do. We can simply meet up for a chat, or even organise new activities or day trips.

“The community centre is located near the train station for ease of access and it is a lovely venue with comfy sofas, games and refreshments, so please come and join us.”