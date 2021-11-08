Peer support group for blind and partially sighted people started in Lancaster
Blind and partially sighted people are invited to join a weekly peer support group in Lancaster.
The group, called Eye’ll Be Seeing You, will meet at Marsh Community Centre, Willow Lane, Lancaster, every Monday from 11am until 12.30pm.
Billie Davis, who initiated the group with the support of sight loss charity Galloway’s, said: “This is an independent group led by blind and partially sighted people, where we chat informally, share tips and have fun.
“The idea is to encourage people with sight loss who are feeling isolated to meet other people with similar experiences and have their say about what they would like to do. We can simply meet up for a chat, or even organise new activities or day trips.
“The community centre is located near the train station for ease of access and it is a lovely venue with comfy sofas, games and refreshments, so please come and join us.”
If anyone would like to attend, call Galloway’s on 01772 744148.