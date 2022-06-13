Pedal-powered rickshaws plan for Morecambe promenade

Lorna Manlove wants a licence to operate pedicabs along a stretch of promenade between Morecambe’s Midland hotel and Heysham.

She also wants permission to operate the rickshaws on some roads in Morecambe, so tourists can be taken to local businesses such as cafes and tea rooms or attractions such as Happy Mount Park.

However, her ideas have created some challenges for Lancaster City Council’s licensing committee.

The rickshaws would operate on Morecambe promenade. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

Pedicab businesses do not fit neatly into existing hackney or private taxi categories.

Mrs Manlove, now aged 61, from Bare, worked as a hospital nurse and nursing teacher in Morecambe, Blackburn, Darwen, Manchester and Preston during her career.

As a youngster, she attended Carnforth school.

Speaking before an official licensing committee at Morecambe Town Hall, she told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “Over the past year, I’ve been developing plans to launch a small business, probably employing two cyclists with two rickshaws.”

Mrs Manlove briefly outlined her plans during the formal licensing meeting.

She said: “I am thinking about two tuk tuks. I don’t want to flood the promenade with pedicabs.

“I have ideas about taking visitors to breakfast, to bakeries and tea rooms, for cocktails or cafe tours.

“I would like to get started before the end of the tourist season this year because I’ve faced a lot of procedures and knock-backs.”

Green Coun Tim Hamilton-Cox said: “I think we should agree in principle to this on the promenade but we want details to be discussed further and a decision on June 30.

"I would like to encourage this to happen this season, if possible.”

However, Conservative Coun Andrew Gardner said more time was needed.

He said: “We councillors and officers can research all the ideas, see what happens in other areas such as Glasgow, and see what types of pedicabs are available by manufacturers.

“I believe a June decision is too soon. This is not just about having nice tuk tuks on the promenade.

"Our job is about protecting public safety. ”