Peaks challenge sees Lancaster personal trainer and client raise £7k for cancer charity

Ben Clifton of Prosperity Health & Fitness and his client Richard Halstead, a sales manager for Konica Minolta Business Solutions, raised £6,747 for North West Cancer Research by completing the National Three Peaks, the Yorkshire Three Peaks and the Welsh Three Peaks, all within 48 hours.

Starting with Ben Nevis on a Friday evening and ending with Snowdon, 46 hours and 14 minutes later, the pair were supported in their challenge by members of BNI Castle, of which Ben Clifton is a member and whose nominated charity is North West Cancer Research, which is also a member of the same group.

Ben presented a cheque to Charlotte Ellwood, North West Cancer Research community fundraising & engagement officer Lancashire & Cumbria, at the group’s most recent meeting at Vale of Lune Rugby Club.

From left, Ben Clifton, Peter Walmsley, Tanya Harris and Charlotte Ellwood.

He said: “We are both so proud to have completed this challenge for such a worthy cause.

“Our massive thanks go to our fantastic corporate sponsors, FGH Security, NORI HR and Employment Law, Hornby Commercial and Pete Burdell at Options Mortgage Centre, along with every single person who donated.

“Also, we could not have done it without the literally world class support of our crew of fellow BNI members and associates, Peter Walmsley, Tanya Harris, Duncan McKechnie and Charlotte Ellwood, without whom it absolutely wouldn’t have been possible.”

BNI Castle is a part of BNI, the world’s leading business referral organisation, with more than 300,000 members in 77 countries.

It provides weekly networking meetings for groups of businesses, who follow a structured meeting agenda that enables them to use their combined network of contacts to find business opportunities and referrals for one another.

Last year, its members in towns and cities across the UK and Ireland shared £538m of business between one another.

Ben said: “The amazing thing about BNI is not just the business that members help each other to generate, it’s the community of likeminded people that it provides.”