Patti Boulaye sings Aretha Franklin at venue near Lancaster

Following a pre-pandemic sellout run of her one-woman show, Aretha and Me, Patti Boulaye is restarting her tour in the UK in 2022.

In this fascinating show, Patti compares and contrasts her life with that of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, whose celebrated career included 17 Top 10 singles and 20 No 1 R&B hits during her five decades of recording.

Patti will be singing some of her favourite Aretha Franklin numbers including Respect, Say A Little Prayer, Natural Woman, Chain of Fools, Nessun Dorma and Think and many more – with some of her own favourite songs which are special to her too.

Pattii Boulaye.

Patti came to prominence as a singer when she won the British ITV talent show New Faces.