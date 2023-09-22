News you can trust since 1837
Passengers stuck on board Ben-my-Chree ferry 'for 10 hours' after Heysham docking is abandoned in strong winds

Strong winds over the Irish Sea caused passengers to be stuck on board an Isle of Man to Heysham ferry for 10 hours.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 11:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:07 BST
Steam Packet's Ben-my-Chree was forced to turn back to the Isle of Man on Tuesday night after it was reportedly unable to dock at Heysham after several attempts..

Online accounts from passengers said they were stuck on the ship for more than 10 hours during the round trip.

Steam Packet had warned that rough sea conditions were making all attempts to sail difficult with a yellow weather warning in place.

The Ben-my-Chree ferry.The Ben-my-Chree ferry.
A crossing from the Isle of Man to Liverpool was cancelled altogether while the Ben-my-Chree was drafted in to attempt the sailing to Heysham instead of the new Manxman.

The Ben-my-Chree left Douglas at 8.25pm but passengers later reported it was forced to abandon its plan to dock at Heysham before turning back to the Isle of Man.

It is understood it arrived back in Douglas during the early hours of Wednesday, before later setting off for Heysham again and arriving safely.

Passengers on board praised the Ben-my-Chree captain and crew.

Steam Packet have been contacted for a comment.

