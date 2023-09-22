Passengers stuck on board Ben-my-Chree ferry 'for 10 hours' after Heysham docking is abandoned in strong winds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Steam Packet's Ben-my-Chree was forced to turn back to the Isle of Man on Tuesday night after it was reportedly unable to dock at Heysham after several attempts..

Online accounts from passengers said they were stuck on the ship for more than 10 hours during the round trip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steam Packet had warned that rough sea conditions were making all attempts to sail difficult with a yellow weather warning in place.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ben-my-Chree ferry.

A crossing from the Isle of Man to Liverpool was cancelled altogether while the Ben-my-Chree was drafted in to attempt the sailing to Heysham instead of the new Manxman.

The Ben-my-Chree left Douglas at 8.25pm but passengers later reported it was forced to abandon its plan to dock at Heysham before turning back to the Isle of Man.

It is understood it arrived back in Douglas during the early hours of Wednesday, before later setting off for Heysham again and arriving safely.

Passengers on board praised the Ben-my-Chree captain and crew.