Parking in Lancaster and Morecambe under scrutiny as police roll out new operation targeting motorists
Operation Park Safe will tackle issues surrounding parking in the district.
A police spokesman said: “We have had many reports of ongoing issues regarding parking.
"These include parking too close to junctions and blocking paths causing obstructions to pedestrians.
“We understand that parking space is a bit limited, and most people do try to park their vehicles responsibly, safely and with consideration to pedestrians and other road users.
“However, there are cases of vehicles blocking pavements and being parked too close to junctions, which make it difficult and dangerous for other road users.
“A rule of thumb is that if a pushchair or wheelchair cannot pass a vehicle without having to go into the road, this is deemed to be an obstruction.
“Op Park Safe aims to tackle these issues and fines of up to £100 as well as 3 points on the offenders’ license could be issued.”