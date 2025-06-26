Parking in Lancaster and Morecambe under scrutiny as police roll out new operation targeting motorists

Police in Lancaster and Morecambe are rolling out a new operation targeting irresponsible parking.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Operation Park Safe will tackle issues surrounding parking in the district.

A police spokesman said: “We have had many reports of ongoing issues regarding parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These include parking too close to junctions and blocking paths causing obstructions to pedestrians.

Examples of what police will be looking for during Op Park Safe.

“We understand that parking space is a bit limited, and most people do try to park their vehicles responsibly, safely and with consideration to pedestrians and other road users.

“However, there are cases of vehicles blocking pavements and being parked too close to junctions, which make it difficult and dangerous for other road users.

“A rule of thumb is that if a pushchair or wheelchair cannot pass a vehicle without having to go into the road, this is deemed to be an obstruction.

“Op Park Safe aims to tackle these issues and fines of up to £100 as well as 3 points on the offenders’ license could be issued.”