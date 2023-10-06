Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Canal Quarter project aims to regenerate the east side of the city centre in a corridor near the Lancaster Canal over 10 years.

A new masterplan was agreed this summer and the city council is currently working with architecture and planning consultancies on the project, which could see mixed development including new homes, cultural and leisure amenities, public spaces and the protection of historic buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, at the latest full meeting of Lancaster City Council, Coun Roger Cleet asked about the potential loss of two car parks in St Leonard’s Gate, which have almost 200 spaces in total, on the site, and the impact this would have on visitors.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Coopers Field development would be built alongside Alfred Street.

He said: “I see a contract has been awarded to Eric Wright Construction for £30m to build 139 affordable homes, which works out at a not-affordable £200,000 each, which will be called Coopers Field.

"Taking into consideration that the lower car park has 63 spaces and the upper car park has 125 spaces, where do you expect shoppers and theatre-goers to park?”

Coun Nick Wilkinson said: “There seems to be a bit of confusion around the award of the contract and the costs of the scheme, which have not yet been finalised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ground works element of the contract was let to Eric Wright Construction using a framework agreement which allows for the council to use Eric Wright for works up to the value of £30m.

“Eric Wright is currently only undertaking investigatory work on the site to help inform the design work.”

Coun Wilkinson added that work has been completed on a draft parking strategy for Lancaster and, as a part of the masterplan approvals, it was agreed that this work would be developed further and completed by the end of January.

“It is also important to note that as a part of each project taken forward within the Canal Quarter programme a transport assessment would be required as a part of the planning process,” he said.