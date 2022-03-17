Park near Lancaster gets revamp thanks to hard work of neighbours

Crag Bank Park off Johnson Close and Calder Close had seen better days, and so people living nearby decided to take matters into their own hands.

A Friends group was set up including Carnforth Town Council member, Stephen Watson, and a public meeting then took place in February 2020.

Just weeks later, Covid struck and some of their fundraising plans fell by the wayside, but lockdown gave the Friends time to conduct online surveys to find out exactly what local people wanted from the park.

The play area in Crag Bank. Photo: Google Street View

They also organised online raffles and wrote bids to funding organisations which brought in £65,000.

Over the last few weeks, staff from Lancaster City Council, who own the land, have ripped out the dilapidated play equipment and installed new climbing frames, swings, slides and other play equipment as well as a safe, spongy flooring.

The park now has distinct areas for toddlers and slightly older children as well as new benches and picnic tables for all the family.

The park is surrounded by woods and so bird boxes have been installed and new fruit trees and hedgerows planted.

“The new park is going to make such a big difference to the area and I think a lot more people will use it,” said Stephen.