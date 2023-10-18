News you can trust since 1837
Paris Fury introduces newborn son Prince Rico to the world with first personal Instagram post

Paris Fury has shared her first picture of her and Tyson Fury’s newborn son on Instagram.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 17:17 BST
The 33-year-old mum of seven gave birth to the Morcambe based couple’s seventh child, a boy weighing 6lb 13oz, at 2.29am, on September 18.

Two weeks later, in an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine, Paris revealed their son’s name was Prince Rico Paris Fury as well the meaning behind their choice.

Within the article, the first professional picture of Prince Rico was published but now the family have shared their first personal image too.

Paris Fury gives fans a glimpse ot her newborn baby Prince Rico's regal crib. Credit: @parisfury1 on InstagramParis Fury gives fans a glimpse ot her newborn baby Prince Rico's regal crib. Credit: @parisfury1 on Instagram
Paris Fury gives fans a glimpse ot her newborn baby Prince Rico's regal crib. Credit: @parisfury1 on Instagram

Yesterday (October 17), Paris took to Instagram to share an image and short video of Prince Rico in a luxurious, regal crib at their home in Morecambe.

The large crib is painted gold and comes with a personalised wooden headboard reading 'Baby Fury' in a cursive font and three draws underneath the bed.

The adorable Rico wears a white rumper with Baby Fury written across the front underneath a gold crown with the same design being found on the five pillows that lie around him.

In the caption, Paris wrote: “My Prince Rico in his royal crib today Love his big cot and bed set, thought it was so classic but different too. From @linglux_baby”

Looking at the Ling Lux website, it appears the Furys have purchased a ‘Kiro Cot (personalised plaque)’ with prices starting from £2,300.

The post proved controversial on Instagram with many users expressing disapproval at the number of pillows in the picture, such as @makeit_bling who wrote: “Pillows have no place in a baby’s cot! Dangerous! Unless you guys are having a photoshoot”

Another user called @zoe_wilkins commented: “Very extravagant. Bit much for a family that try to “keep it real” and only shop at Asda confusing”

Others came to Paris’ defence however, such as @elle_sneddon who wrote “All the pillow police out on force on this post! she’s only had 7 previous baby’s ffs man take a day off or get a hobby!!! She’s no ****** daft!!” and @nellie.wilson63 who commented “Honestly can’t people just like it for what it is. A proud mum showing off her baby and home. Mum shaming has absolutely no place in here. If you don’t like what you see don’t follow Paris. Personally I just think she is fab.”

