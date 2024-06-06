Paris Fury fears her and Tyson's marriage won't survive a rematch with Usyk
Morecambe based boxer Tyson Fury has been married to wife Paris for 16 years but it appears his fighting ways are putting a strain on their relationship.
35-year-old Tyson was defeated by fellow heavyweight boxer Oleksandr Usyk in their highly anticipated title battle last month - a fight which 33-year-old Paris was not on board with.
Now, with talks of Tyson and Usyk gearing up for a rematch in October, an insider close to Morecambe’s most famous family has revealed that Paris is “dreading” it and fears “they won’t survive this”.
The insider told Heat magazine: “She had all these worries – not to mention anger – about Tyson doing the first fight, which she’s had to put aside to focus on making sure he doesn’t spiral after his defeat. So, to have to go through another cycle of that if there’s a rematch, she’s dreading it,
“She begged him not to do the first fight. They had blazing rows about it and, in the end, she couldn’t even be there to watch it because she knew what would likely happen – and what would come afterwards.”
Paris’ opposition to a rematch is rooted in concerns for Tyson’s health. The father of seven was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017, and has struggled with depression, anxiety, alcohol addiction and cocaine abuse in the past as well.
Tyson’s mental health struggles were given centre stage in the family’s 2023 Netflix documentary ‘At Home with the Fury’s’, in which viewers were given a glimpse of how it affects his family.
The documentary showed how Tyson’s issues were at their peak in 2015 when he had suicidal thoughts during his first retirement, and how the couple continuously harbour the underlying fear he could spiral again.
The insider also told Heat that when things go wrong, Tyson can be left dealing with “dark moods, feelings of failure, anger and frustration. He relives every moment and finds it difficult to move into the future and deal with leaving that world behind.”
Explaining how this puts strains on their marriage, the insider said: “Paris knows she has to focus on taking care of him and guiding him through this dark patch.
“This is where her battles begin, because it’s not just about having to take care of Tyson – there’s the whole family. It will all fall on her shoulders.
“She worries they won’t survive this. That’s what’s making her angry – he’s the fighter, but it’s her who is actually battling every day.”
