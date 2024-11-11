Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Lancashire’s most famous families - the Fury’s - paid a visit to one of the county’s most beloved tourist attractions over the weekend.

Paris Fury and three of the seven kids she shares with her boxing husband Tyson Fury had a fun day out in Blackpool yesterday.

As well as walking along the promenade and enjoying a pub tea, Paris, Prince Tyson II, Valencia, Prince Adonis Amaziah and a bunch of family friends spent most of the day at Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

Taking to her Instagram account yesterday, the Morecambe based mum shared a series of images from her day out in Blackpool with her 1.8 million followers with the caption “Had great fun @mtblackpool today. Love a trip to Blackpool”.

In the first image, 34-year-old Paris and three of her friends all hold up a placard with a description on it - Paris’ reading “over-worked”.

In the other pictures, Paris and Valencia pose with the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy, all the children pose with Spiderman, Paris and friends pose next to Chris Hemsworth as Thor and the children all sit on a giant deckchair.

Paris followed up her main post with a series of Instagram stories as well, the first of which was an exterior shot of Tower Gifts looking all lit-up and inviting.

Included in the rest of her stories was a video showing Paris and friends posing with the Beatles on Abbey Road and Paris looking smitten next to a wax figure of Brad Pitt.

In another picture, Paris can be seen holding hands with the very tall Guardians of the Galaxy character Grut and in overlay text, the reality star and author comically wrote “tysonfury and me”.

This was not the only celebrity visit that Madame Tussauds has had recently.

Earlier this month, the comedian John Bishop visited the museum in the hope of getting a picture with his wax work for a laugh.

A different kind of hilarity ensued however when he discovered his wax work was no longer there - although Madame Tussauds did issue him an apology afterwards!