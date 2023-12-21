Paranormal investigators ‘capture Pendle Witch ghost Demdike' on camera at Lancaster Castle
and live on Freeview channel 276
Witching Hour Paranormal have shared the footage, which they say shows an "intriguing incident" that occurred during a paranormal investigation at Lancaster Castle in October.
The team had previously captured what they described as 'strange blue mists' during an earlier encounter at the castle in July.
And this time, they said they captured on camera what they decribe as "a peculiar figure" appearing on the castle wall.
They describe the sighting as resembling a lady with her hair tied back, dressed in loose clothing and standing with her hands behind her back.
"This has led some to speculate that it could be the ghost of Demdike, the renowned Pendle Witch rumoured to haunt the castle," said Witching Hour Paranormal researcher and content creator Tom.
"Others have suggested it may be the ghost of the haggard lady. However, it is also possible that this phenomenon could be attributed to pareidolia, wherein our minds perceive patterns that may not actually exist.
"I believe it presents an intriguing opportunity for further exploration and investigation into the supernatural occurrences at Lancaster Castle."