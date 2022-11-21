Pair hope to convert former Ludus Dance studios in Lancaster into artists’ space

The change of use application has been made by Rachel Tribbick and Dr Alan Morris, who wish to become the tenants of the studios, which are based within the Assembly Rooms in King Street.

Ludus Dance moved out of the Assembly Rooms in September 2020 after many years in the building.

The first floor space and mezzanine level has been unoccupied since then, but it is now hoped it can be converted into an area fit for artists.

The Assembly Rooms in Lancaster.

The Assembly Rooms is currently owned by Lancaster City Council and the ground floor is used for leasing small and specialist market stalls. There is also a small café to the rear of the ground floor.

application for the tenancy of the building says: "Our vision is to create a kind, inclusive, supportive and collaborative visual arts hub to complement existing provision in Lancaster.

"High quality, non-assessed teaching, principally in ceramics, screen printing, drawing and photography will be combined with the provision of professional art studios in the main dance hall of the building.”

The proposed use of the building would combine artist studio pods within the main studio, a kiln room/refuge area in what is currently an office, and a combined screen printing and dark room studio in the mezzanine area.

Another room would be used to host art workshops and talks and other public engagement opportunities.

Their is potential for the main entrance space to be used for gallery showings.