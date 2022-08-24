Painting of Morecambe’s Winter Gardens marks theatre’s 125 years

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heysham-based artist Patricia Haskey was commissioned by Prof Vanessa Toulmin, chair of the Winter Gardens Preservation Trust, to produce the painting, which focuses on the recently restored interior rather than the outside, which has been painted many times.

This commission was ideal for Patricia, whose portfolio includes many paintings picking out details in the architecture and shape of buildings in Lancaster and Morecambe. She’s also known for her landscapes and townscapes exhibited locally and nationally.

“I have been working on the project since May - first sketching in situ, which has left me in awe at the intricacy and sheer beauty of the architectural details, and admiration for the team of volunteers dedicated to the theatre's restoration,” said Patricia, who has been a professional fine artist since 1980.

Patricia Haskey working in her Heysham studio on the painting of the Winter Gardens.

Although Prof Toulmin will own the original painting, a life size print will be on display in the theatre and limited edition prints will be made to raise money for the Winter Gardens.

The painting is the latest in a series of celebrations marking the theatre’s 125th anniversary including a visit by Prince Charles in July.

The original painting will be launched at the theatre on September 3 when it is hosting the Makers Market as part of the Vintage by the Sea Festival.

Limited edition prints of the painting will be on sale from 11am to 5.30pm with a donation to the Winter Gardens for every print sold.

A detail from one of the boxes at the Winter Gardens which will feature in the new painting launched on September 3.