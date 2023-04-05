Overton residents bring birthday cheer as village postie turns 50
Villagers in Overton have been busy decorating their houses today to bring some birthday cheer to their postie.
Postman Phil Turner turns 50 today, Wednesday, and will be greeted by houses wishing him a Happy Birthday as he makes his way around the village on his daily round.
Resident Rachel O'Neil said: "He always goes above and beyond for everyone here so we have done a collection and decorated houses for him as he’s working today.
"He’s amazing, he knows everyone and always asks about us all and keeps up to date with people."
Another resident, Val Jones, posted on Facebook: "He was so humbled by all our kindness. He deserves it, he is such a lovely guy."