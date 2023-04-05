Postman Phil Turner turns 50 today, Wednesday, and will be greeted by houses wishing him a Happy Birthday as he makes his way around the village on his daily round.

Resident Rachel O'Neil said: "He always goes above and beyond for everyone here so we have done a collection and decorated houses for him as he’s working today.

"He’s amazing, he knows everyone and always asks about us all and keeps up to date with people."

A special message for Phil on a village postbox.

Another resident, Val Jones, posted on Facebook: "He was so humbled by all our kindness. He deserves it, he is such a lovely guy."

One of the houses in Overton decorated for their postman's 50th birthday.

A special message for Phil on his birthday.

One of the houses in Overton decorated for their postman's 50th birthday.

A birthday greeting for the Overton postie.

A sign for the postie on his 50th birthday.

One of the houses in Overton decorated for their postman's 50th birthday.

A gift for postman Phil.