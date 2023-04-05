News you can trust since 1837
Overton residents bring birthday cheer as village postie turns 50

Villagers in Overton have been busy decorating their houses today to bring some birthday cheer to their postie.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:04 BST

Postman Phil Turner turns 50 today, Wednesday, and will be greeted by houses wishing him a Happy Birthday as he makes his way around the village on his daily round.

Resident Rachel O'Neil said: "He always goes above and beyond for everyone here so we have done a collection and decorated houses for him as he’s working today.

"He’s amazing, he knows everyone and always asks about us all and keeps up to date with people."

A special message for Phil on a village postbox.A special message for Phil on a village postbox.
Another resident, Val Jones, posted on Facebook: "He was so humbled by all our kindness. He deserves it, he is such a lovely guy."

One of the houses in Overton decorated for their postman's 50th birthday.One of the houses in Overton decorated for their postman's 50th birthday.
A special message for Phil on his birthday.A special message for Phil on his birthday.
One of the houses in Overton decorated for their postman's 50th birthday.One of the houses in Overton decorated for their postman's 50th birthday.
A birthday greeting for the Overton postie.A birthday greeting for the Overton postie.
A sign for the postie on his 50th birthday.A sign for the postie on his 50th birthday.
One of the houses in Overton decorated for their postman's 50th birthday.One of the houses in Overton decorated for their postman's 50th birthday.
A gift for postman Phil.A gift for postman Phil.
One of the houses in Overton decorated for their postman's 50th birthday.One of the houses in Overton decorated for their postman's 50th birthday.
