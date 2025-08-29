Overnight road closures near Carnforth scheduled as part of repair work
Overnight road closures scheduled as part of repair work
Overnight closures will be in place on the following roads for lining and stud replacement works.
This work will conclude the £3.3m surface dressing programme aimed at significantly extending the lifespan of 66 miles of Westmorland and Furness roads.
The B6385 Crooklands to Milnthorpe road will be closed on Friday August 29 at 8pm until 5am on Saturday August 30.
The A65 will be closed from the Crooklands Hotel to Crooklands Roundabout from 8pm on Wednesday September 3 until 5am on Thursday September 4.