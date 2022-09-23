'Outstanding' rating for Lancaster care company that goes 'over and above' to look after clients

Westmorland Homecare is delighted that all of its three branches have now been rated ‘outstanding’ overall by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

It follows the first inspection of the Lancaster and Morecambe branch by the CQC, the independent regulator of health and social care services in England.

The CQC assessed the branch, which became operational in September 2020, on five key areas - whether the service was safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led. The overall rating was ‘outstanding’.

Staff at Westmorland Homecare Lancaster and Morecambe, who are delighted with the branch’s 'outstanding' rating.

Westmorland Homecare’s South Lakes branch – which is based in Kendal with a satellite office in Grange-over-Sands – and its Poulton, Fylde and Wyre branch are already rated ‘outstanding’ overall.

“It is absolutely fantastic that in the five years of setting up Westmorland Homecare we are achieving what we set out to do – providing one of the country’s leading homecare services,” said Dr Chris Moss, one of the three directors.

“We are one of the very few companies to have all of its branches rated outstanding by the CQC. It is testimony to the dedication of our teams to providing a very special level of care, so that people can live life to the full.”

Westmorland Homecare’s branches provide hundreds of hours of care each week, which enable elderly and often frail people in the area to live independently in their own home.

The Lancaster and Morecambe branch employs more than 50 staff, including homecare assistants. It operates in the Lancaster, Morecambe and surrounding areas, including Bolton-le-Sands and Carnforth.

Registered manager at the branch Dan Stainer said staff were ‘absolutely ecstatic’ with the CQC rating. “It is a real reflection of all the outstanding work our carers provide,” he said.

The CQC report highlighted how Westmorland Homecare had enabled a client, who was aged over 100, to attend her niece’s wedding, accompanied by her favourite homecare assistant in the staff member’s own time.

In its overall summary the CQC stated: “People were receiving care from exceptionally caring staff that provided continuity of support.”

One relative said: "Absolutely brilliant caring people, they go over and above what they should do."