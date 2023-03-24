Our retro photos of royal visits to Lancaster and Morecambe include rare originals dating back to 1912
There have been plenty of visits by royalty to the Lancaster and Morecambe area over the years.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:30 GMT
The late Queen Elizabeth II, the then-Prince Charles, the Wessexes, Princess Anne and Princess Alexandra have all made trips to the district – and crowds have always turned out in their thousands to welcome them.
We’ve been looking through our archives to share the best photos we can find of some of those visits – including rare glass plate images of when King George V and Queen Mary came to Lancaster in 1912.
Page 1 of 9