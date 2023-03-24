News you can trust since 1837
Our retro photos of royal visits to Lancaster and Morecambe include rare originals dating back to 1912

There have been plenty of visits by royalty to the Lancaster and Morecambe area over the years.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 24th Mar 2023, 15:30 GMT

The late Queen Elizabeth II, the then-Prince Charles, the Wessexes, Princess Anne and Princess Alexandra have all made trips to the district – and crowds have always turned out in their thousands to welcome them.

We’ve been looking through our archives to share the best photos we can find of some of those visits – including rare glass plate images of when King George V and Queen Mary came to Lancaster in 1912.

Youngsters wait for a glimpse of the Queen during her visit to Lancaster and Bilsborrow in 2015.

1. Royal visits to Lancaster and Morecambe

Youngsters wait for a glimpse of the Queen during her visit to Lancaster and Bilsborrow in 2015. Photo: Daniel Martino

A spectacular shot of the Queen on a visit to Lancaster. The shot is believed to be of Meeting House Lane with the King's Arms building on the left.

2. Royal visits to Lancaster and Morecambe

A spectacular shot of the Queen on a visit to Lancaster. The shot is believed to be of Meeting House Lane with the King's Arms building on the left. Photo: National World

The late Queen meets the crowds in Market Street, Lancaster,, during a visit in 1999.

3. Royal visits to Lancaster and Morecambe

The late Queen meets the crowds in Market Street, Lancaster,, during a visit in 1999. Photo: NIGEL SLATER

Prince Charles meets schoolchildren during a visit to Dewlay Cheesemakers in Garstang in 2017.

4. Royal visits to Lancaster and Morecambe

Prince Charles meets schoolchildren during a visit to Dewlay Cheesemakers in Garstang in 2017. Photo: Daniel Martino

