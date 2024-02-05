News you can trust since 1837
Our pictures and video show a packed Lancaster for colourful Chinese New Year celebrations

Lancaster's first festival of 2024 celebrated the best of Chinese culture as the city marked the Year of the Dragon on Sunday.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 5th Feb 2024, 13:04 GMT

Lancaster is the only place in Lancashire where the Chinese New Year is marked so publicly, and up to 600 Chinese lanterns have been adorning New Street, Penny Street and Market Street.

The family friendly festival took to the streets on Sunday, with stalls and free workshops as well as a lion and dragon parade around the city centre.

Among the new free attractions in St Nicholas Arcades were a roleplay workshop where festival goers could hold and move the colourful giant heads of the dragon and lion.

St Nicholas Arcades hosted free Touhu or Pitch Pot too, a game where arrows are thrown into a bamboo pot.

Also new was a catwalk display of traditional Chinese dress by Arts of China on the Market Square plinth during the afternoon as well as kung fu and dance demonstrations.

