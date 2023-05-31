Oscar Burrow, from Lancaster, who has captured the heart of the nation for his fundraising efforts to help poorly children and their families go on holiday, reached the top of Ben Nevis, Scotland’s highest mountain, on Monday afternoon after around four-and-a-half hours, and was welcomed by a “bit of snow” at the summit. Over the course of nine months, Oscar has climbed mountains including Snowdon, the highest mountain in Wales, and Scafell Pike, the highest mountain in England, and raised more than £34,000 so that sick children can spend time at lodges at Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

The day also marked the 70th anniversary of the first successful ascent of Everest by Sir Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay. Oscar, who has raised more than £34,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley, hasn’t ‘peaked’ yet as the pint-sized fundraiser has another challenge up his sleeve! He now hopes to complete the National Three Peaks Challenge later this year in which he will attempt to climb the highest mountains of England, Scotland and Wales in 24 hours. The youngster hopes to raise an additional £30,000 – an amount that could run the hospice’s hydrotherapy pool for an entire year.

Oscar’s dad Matt said: “As parents we are so proud of Oscar. He has demonstrated maturity, resilience and courage by stepping into the unknown and rolling with the challenges. I hope he has inspired children and adults to go after their dreams – one step at a time.”

Oscar Burrow, 6, from Lancaster, has climbed the UK's 12 highest mountains, the equivalent of scaling Mount Everest, to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice so that poorly children and their families can have a holiday. He is pictured centre with family and friends at the top of Ben Nevis

When asked if he was proud of what he has achieved, Oscar, who was given a special award by staff at Derian House as a thank you for his hard work, said: “I’m glad I completed the challenge and now I’m looking forward to the next one. I got a very special badge and I want to take it to school. I want poorly children to go swimming on their holiday. When I get older I want to climb the real Mount Everest!”

Karen Edwards, Chief Executive at Derian House, added: “All of us at Derian House have followed Oscar along on his journey. He has reached mountainous heights in his mission to raise money for the children and families of Derian House and we’re so grateful. It is only down to the generosity of our incredible supporters like Oscar and his family that we are able to do what we do for families.”

It will cost £6 million to run services at Derian House in 2023, and so the charity relies on the generosity of its supporters for 70p in every £1. If Oscar hits his target of a whopping £60,000, half could help to run Derian House’s hydrotherapy pool for an entire year. The hospice hydrotherapy pool offers families a space place to enjoy splash sessions together, and more recently swimming lessons tailored to each young person’s individual needs.

The hiking superstar now wants to help raise more money to help the children's hospice hydrotherapy pool stay afloat for a year

If you would like to make a donation and help Oscar reach his target of £60,000 to help Derian House run its hydrotherapy pool for a year for children click HERE.

