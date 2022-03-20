Kennelstore conducted Freedom of Information requests for every local district throughout the UK regarding dog fouling fines over the last five years.

The study detailed the areas of the UK with the highest deposits of dog waste on the streets, and the most vigilant councils that are trying to tackle the issue.

Lancaster City Council, along with other councils, responded to the Freedom of Information request, saying they had issued nine fines over the last five years for dog fouling.

Photo Neil Cross:Thoughtless dog owners are leaving bags of waste on top of the sealed up dog waste bins along the old tramway between Lostock Hall and Avenham despite there being empty bins less than thirty seconds walk away

The study revealed that Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council has the highest number of fines, making it the worst area for dog poo in the UK.

Whereas Barrow-in-Furness Borough Council, City of London and Leeds City Council among others all reported no dog poo fines in the last five years, making these the cleanest areas in the UK.

Neil Hutchinson from Kennel Store said: “When investigating fine procedures in each district council, we discovered some councils do not implement fines, and alternatively they offer education as to why not picking up dog excrement is dangerous and the importance of keeping our streets clean.”

Councillor David Brookes, Cabinet member with responsibility for environmental health and enforcement at Lancaster City Council, said: “Dog fouling is a national problem caused by a minority of irresponsible dog owners who take little pride in their local area and refuse to pick up after their pet.

“Prosecution in general requires good evidence and whilst we have been able to take action against a small number of offenders, where there has been sufficient information available to do so, we do urge members of the public to be our eyes and ears and report any incidents to us so we can investigate.

“In our commitment to keeping the district clean, we continue to do what we can to try and reduce the dog fouling problem locally and whenever possible, to bring those responsible to task.

“Dog fouling can be reported online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/dog-fouling Alternatively, people can report what they know by contacting customer services on 01524 582491 or by email to [email protected] All information provided will be held in strictest confidence.”