Only 3 in 5 staff happy with standard of patient care at Morecambe Bay hospitals

The annual poll of NHS staff across England has revealed a drop in satisfaction with care standards, while concern over workforce numbers, discontent with pay and work-related stress were also highlighted by health service workers nationally.

At University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust, 59% of staff who responded to the 2021 survey said that if a friend or relative needed treatment, they would be happy with the standard of care provided by their organisation.

This was down significantly from 70% the year before, according to the report, which included responses from 3,526 staff at the trust.

The annual poll of NHS staff across England has revealed a drop in satisfaction with care standards. Picture by PA Archive/PA Images

It reflected the picture across England as a whole, where 68% of staff said they would feel happy with the standard of care provided for a loved one – down from 74% in 2020.

Of the survey respondents at the University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay, just 27% said there are enough staff at their organisation for them to do their job properly – a considerable drop from 39% in 2020.

Some 46% of staff had felt unwell as a result of work-related stress in the previous 12 months, while 32% often or always felt burnt out because of their job.

And roughly 68% said they feel enthusiastic about their job, compared to 73% a year earlier.

Patricia Marquis, Royal College of Nursing director for England, said the national figures – which show more than half of NHS staff feel burnt out at the end of their working day and four in five feel there aren't enough staff in their organisation – will "do nothing to reassure the public".

She added: “Nursing staff have sent a clear message they’re exhausted and that staff shortages are undermining their efforts to give safe and effective care.

“This is a stark reminder of the impact of tens of thousands of nursing vacancies."