Online survey will help improve quality of rented housing in Morecambe

Lancaster City Council currently operates a licensing scheme as required by law for particular types of houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) located in the district.

Introducing selective and additional licensing will allow the council to extend the benefits of licensing beyond HMOs and improve the management of all privately rented properties in areas which need it the most.

The council is now consulting on the introduction of a licensing scheme for the private rented sector in the West End of Morecambe.

This would begin with a exercise asking everyone who is likely to be affected by the scheme in this area to offer their views on the proposal.

The area was selected for an initial scheme having the greatest density of private rented property in the district.

The consultation with tenants, landlords, managing agents and other members of the community who live or operate businesses in the West End as well as those in the surrounding area was launched on Friday June 2 with an online survey.

Drop-in sessions and other opportunities enabling people to respond will be arranged and publicised soon.

Following the 10-week consultation exercise, final approval will need to be sought from Lancaster City Council’s cabinet members prior to the Morecambe Licensing Scheme being implemented in the West End.

To take part in the survey and for more information including a map of the proposed area, visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/sl

Coun Caroline Jackson, cabinet member with responsibility for housing, said: “Everyone who rents should have good quality, suitable and secure housing which meets the legal requirements for being rented out.

“Protecting private renters and ensuring licensed rented homes meet certain conditions so they are safe, warm and well managed by their landlords is one of the key aims of the scheme.

"Landlords will be fully consulted and once a scheme is in place they will be supported to reach acceptable management standards where necessary."

The survey will close on Monday August 14.