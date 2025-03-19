Online fundraiser in memory of 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson hits almost £50k

Almost £50,000 has been raised through an online fundraiser in memory of 10-year-old Poppy Atkinson, who died after being struck by a car as she played football.

Poppy died during a football training session at Kendal Rugby Club in Cumbria on March 5 after an incident involving a car on the pitch.

A Lancaster man, 40, was arrested and released under investigation.

Poppy had her heart set on becoming a professional footballer like her idols Ella Toone, Georgia Stanway, Kobbie Mainoo and Lionel Messi.

She played for both Kendal United's U12 girls team and Morecambe Girls.

A tribute by Poppy’s family spoke of her ”infectious energy, determination, and love for football” which touched countless lives in her community and beyond.

Two of Poppy’s uncles, Gary Gregory and Thomas Atkinson, set up a fundraiser, with all money raised going towards supporting the funding of Poppy's memorial, as well as supporting grassroots football teams across the UK.

So far, more than £46,000 has been raised.

Donations have flooded in from across the country, including many grassroots football teams such as Cleethorpes Town U13 Girls, Carnforth Rangers, Grange United and Milnthorpe Juniors Under 11s, while Barrow & Furness Striders Athletics Club donated £5,000.

A Grassroots Football UK Facebook page shared a message from Thomas Atkinson, which said: “We are truly touched by the support towards the family and the tributes that have been made.

"We will do a great deal of good with the money raised.”

You can still donate to the page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-poppy-atkinson-a-rising-football-star?qid=2508af042be18be33b37ffcca49f2c19