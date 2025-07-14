One year on for the little Lancaster shop with a big heart

What a fabulous 12 months at The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness down James Lane in Lancaster.

The locally handmade gift shop in the heart of the city celebrates a special birthday this week and they couldn’t be more proud and grateful for all the love and support people have shown over the past year.

Jan Beal, who owns the shop, said: “It has been a really rewarding experience curating such a welcoming, supportive, creative and inclusive space.

"We have made so many special memories since we opened last year and Lancaster continues to love what we do by showing lots of support for locally made gifts.”

From left: Craig Chapman from Beerd, Amy Holland from Cornucopia Creative Designs, Liz Chapman from Buffycat Designs, Emma Wareing from Seaside Canvas, Sarah Cropper from Moon & Maple, and Jan Beal from The Little Shop of Handmade Loveliness.

The little shop with a big heart currently supports 24 local, independent small businesses who create and design a variety and selection of gifts.

They even hold creative workshops upstairs every fortnight so it’s hardly surprising, with so much on offer, that the shop was voted as one of the top three independent retailers in Lancaster in 2024 at the Love Lancaster BID awards. It’s not just a shop, it’s an experience.

Nicola from The Blue Barn Candle Company, who has been at the shop since it opened, said: “I never imagined how much it would help me grow my business and how much I would learn. It’s a fantastic shop”

Amy at Cornucopia Creative Designs, who joined the shop back in February, said: “The shop is a real treasure trove of inspiration. They truly care about every maker and put the customer at the heart of everything they do.”

Jan also said: “With retail changing so much over the last 20 years, with price pressures from mass produced items and with increased access to online shopping, it’s easy to forget a real person exists behind your purchase.

"At the little shop we are all local people and part of your community so it’s a real delight to see our unique independent surviving and thriving on our high street.”

As a huge thank you for the last 12 months and wanting to give a little back to the local community that has given them so much, during their birthday celebrations this week the shop will be donating 10% of all their sales to St John’s Hospice in Lancaster.

There will also be a free prize draw over the next three weeks to win a huge hamper of handmade loveliness worth over £400 (entries close August 2) donated by all the makers at the shop, so next time you are in Lancaster enter the prize draw and see where the magic happens.