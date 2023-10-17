One week to go until Lancaster version of Monopoly hits the shops
The board is released at 10am on Tuesday October 24.
The new game is being produced by Winning Moves UK - an official Monopoly maker, under license from Hasbro, a leading toy and game company.
Ahead of the game’s Big Reveal, Winning Moves UK has announced that Lancaster Priory is landing on the board’s most affordable square – Old Kent Road.
Earlier this year it was announced that Lancashire’s capital city is getting its very own official version of the world’s most popular board game.
On the special day of the announcement, the public was invited to send in suggestions for Lancaster landmarks and organisations to feature in the game.
“The response from the public has been overwhelming,” saud Ella Gibbs, who is Custom Games Executive at Winning Moves.
“Thank you to everyone who sent in nominations.”
Around 30 of Lancaster’s favourite landmarks and organisations will be exclusively showcased in the game – replacing the likes of Mayfair and Park Lane from the classic London Monopoly original game.
Over the last 25 years Winning Moves UK has produced official versions of Monopoly from Dubai and Dublin to Palm Springs and Sydney.
Now the Monopoly dice are landing – very soon! – on Lancaster.
The Monopoly: Lancaster Edition will be for sale from October 24 at Waterstones, WHSmith, The Works and Ryman.
The game will also be extensively available online, including at Booghe.co.uk and Amazon.co.uk.