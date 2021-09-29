One-way system in Lancaster partially down to one lane for resurfacing work

King Street is down to one lane until mid-October. Photo by Joshua Brandwood

Resurfacing work is taking place in King Street, which has meant it is currently down to one lane between Aldcliffe Road and Market Street.

This is expected to last until October 20 according to Lancashire County Council, although a council sign outside KFC asks for motorists not to park in the area between 5pm and midnight until October 15.

Emergency repair work is also taking place in George Street and Common Garden Street in the city centre, which means buses are currently unable to use the bus stops along that stretch.

Roadworks at the junction of King Street and Common Garden Street in Lancaster. Photo by Joshua Brandwood.

Buses are currently not stopping in Common Garden Street or George Street. Photo by Joshua Brandwood.

