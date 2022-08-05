Olympic rower Polly Swann enjoys archery during visit to Lancaster home

Polly was born in Lancaster, as was her mum Sally, while her grandmother Barbara McInnis lives in Torrisholme.

Polly - who gained a fourth-place finish for Great Britain with her partner Helen Glover in the women's pair final in Tokyo last summer - has qualified as a doctor, and is based in the obstetrics and gynaecology department at a hospital in Fife, Scotland.

But the 34-year-old took the time to visit her roots recently, and also enjoyed a spot of archery.

Polly Swann trying out archery during a visit home to Lancaster.

Polly's grandmother Barbara is a new member of John O'Gaunt Bowmen Archery Club based at the Vale of Lune, and Polly dropped in to meet the members and have a go for herself.

And she even managed to hit the bullseye with one attempt!

John O'Gaunt is the oldest archery club in England, and Phil Worthington, Les Perkins and trainer Dave Hutton were more than happy to put Polly through her paces.

Polly is now going to pursue archery - which is also an Olympic sport.

Polly Swann has a go at archery, watched by Les Perkins from John O'Gaunt archery club.

John O'Gaunt welcomes people of all ages, including beginners as well as more experienced archers wishing to hone their skills.

Last summer Polly - who also won a silver medal at the Rio Olympics in 2016 - visited Morecambe during a trip home, where she helped unveil some of the promenade artwork on the former Frontierland site - including a piece by her grandmother.

Polly Swann with John O'Gaunt archery club member Lynn.