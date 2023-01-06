OBE in New Year Honours List for Lancaster University professor
Lancaster University Distinguished Professor Jo Rycroft-Malone, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health and Medicine, has been awarded an OBE in the New Year Honours List 2023.
The New Year Honours List 2023 marks the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK.
The OBE has been awarded for Services to Health and Social Care Research.
Prof Rycroft-Malone said: “I am delighted to have been awarded an OBE in the King’s New Year Honours in recognition of my contribution to health and social care research.
"Whilst this is a personal award it would not have been possible without the talent and support of many colleagues with whom I have worked over the years. I am humbled and honoured to have been recognised.”
Vice-Chancellor Prof Andy Schofield said: “We could not be prouder to have Jo Rycroft-Malone as a colleague at Lancaster University and are delighted to see her recognised in this way.
“She combines excellence in academic leadership with a wonderful sense of humour. This national honour is a just reward for her sustained and significant service to Health and Social Care and I join with the whole Lancaster community in passing on our congratulations.”
Prof Rycroft-Malone was formerly the director for the National Institute for Health Research’s Health and Social Care Services Delivery Research programme, chair of the National Institute for Care and Health Excellence Implementation Strategy Group and is an Emerita Senior Research Leader for Health and Care Research Wales.
She has accumulated a body of research that resulted in her being listed by Thomson Reuters as one of the world’s most highly cited researchers.