Number of Green councillors on Lancaster City Council rises to record of 15 after by-election win
There is now a record number of Greens on Lancaster City Council after the party won another by-election in Warton, which includes Yealand Conyers.
Fifteen Green councillors now sit on Lancaster City Council, putting them just one seat behind Labour.
The by-election on Thursday September 8 saw the Conservatives lose the seat to the Green’s Sue Tyldesley, who won with more than 65% of the vote.
News of the Queen's death came through in the early evening on polling day, at which time all parties agreed to suspend campaigning.
The turnout in the by-election was higher than when Warton last elected a city councillor in the local elections in May 2019.
Coun Tyldesley is a Yealand parish councillor and former head of development control at Sefton Council.
She said: “I am delighted and humbled by the extent of Green support from residents in Warton and Yealand. Thank you all. I will try to live up to your expectations!”
Coun Caroline Jackson, the Green leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sue to the Green group. We are all focused on the priorities of achieving a just transition to a zero-carbon economy, supporting our independent businesses and serving our residents.”
The number of Green councillors has been steadily increasing in recent months, with the Greens winning another seat from the Tories when Sally Maddocks was elected in a by-election in Ellel in May.
In July, three Eco-Socialist Independent councillors decided to join the party. Couns Kevin Frea, Faye Penny, and Alistair Sinclair have worked very closely with Green Party councillors since a Cooperative Alliance was first formed after the elections in May 2019.