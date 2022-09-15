Fifteen Green councillors now sit on Lancaster City Council, putting them just one seat behind Labour.

The by-election on Thursday September 8 saw the Conservatives lose the seat to the Green’s Sue Tyldesley, who won with more than 65% of the vote.

News of the Queen's death came through in the early evening on polling day, at which time all parties agreed to suspend campaigning.

Sue Tyldesley has been elected to Lancaster City Council for Warton ward.

The turnout in the by-election was higher than when Warton last elected a city councillor in the local elections in May 2019.

Coun Tyldesley is a Yealand parish councillor and former head of development control at Sefton Council.

She said: “I am delighted and humbled by the extent of Green support from residents in Warton and Yealand. Thank you all. I will try to live up to your expectations!”

Coun Caroline Jackson, the Green leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Sue to the Green group. We are all focused on the priorities of achieving a just transition to a zero-carbon economy, supporting our independent businesses and serving our residents.”

The number of Green councillors on Lancaster City Council has risen to record of 15.

The number of Green councillors has been steadily increasing in recent months, with the Greens winning another seat from the Tories when Sally Maddocks was elected in a by-election in Ellel in May.

In July, three Eco-Socialist Independent councillors decided to join the party. Couns Kevin Frea, Faye Penny, and Alistair Sinclair have worked very closely with Green Party councillors since a Cooperative Alliance was first formed after the elections in May 2019.

Coun Frea, who represents the rural Halton-with-Aughton Ward, has been the cabinet member for climate action for the last three years and was reappointed as deputy leader of the council when Caroline Jackson was elected by the council as leader in May 2021.

He said: “The climate emergency is the main reason that I decided to get involved with local politics. The Green Party has been leading on this issue both nationally and on the council for over 20 years, and I have always admired how hard-working and well-informed Green councillors are. We have been working closely together with the Greens and I decided the best course of action for my remaining time as a councillor was to join them, considering our shared values and vision.”

Couns Penny and Sinclair both represent John O’Gaunt Ward.

Coun Penney said: “I have worked with Green councillors since I was first elected, and have recently supported them in several election efforts. It has become increasingly clear that few if any issues separate us, so joining the party feels like a formality at this point. I’m enjoying continuing to work hard for the residents I represent, now with the formal support of the Green Party.”

Coun Sinclair, who was cabinet member for communities & social justice from May 19 to November 20, said: “The past couple of weeks have demonstrated the extremely urgent need to tackle the climate crisis. Local councils certainly can’t solve all the problems we face, but I’m proud of the efforts that our Eco-Socialist group has made alongside the Greens over the last twenty months.

"The next few years are absolutely crucial in doing what we can to tackle global heating, and mitigate the effects of the climate breakdown we are now experiencing. We can’t do it alone, and we need everyone working together to push for the changes we need to see.”