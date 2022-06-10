35-year-old Kirsty Littlewood from Broadgate, Preston, and her mum Alison Littlewood, from Hoghton, trekked six miles and have so far raised more than £500 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Alison is currently being treated in the centre at Royal Preston Hospital after she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in 2019 aged just 56.

Kirsty and Alison were accompanied by supportive team ‘The Hippy Wanderers’ for the Cross Bay walk.

Kirsty said: “We had a great time, we met some lovely people whilst doing the challenge, we had some delightful brownies and the weather held out too.

"It wasn't just for my mum, we also dedicated the walk in memory of loved ones lost to cancer, which sadly affects one in two people"

Alison said: "We had a marvellous time completing the Cross Bay Walk in aid of the Rosemere Cancer Foundation"

"There were nine of us all together, Kirsty and the rest of the team made it a fantastic experience, we had a lot of fun.

"It hasn't just been the Rosemere team that have been supporting myself and my family through this difficult time, I would also like to mention the MacMillan charity which has also been amazing.

"We know a lot of people are raising funds for different charities these days and we are so grateful for all the donations we have received."

"It was an amazing effort from everyone who took part."

The Just Giving page is still active and receiving donations. If you would like to donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alison-littlewood41

The Rosemere Cancer Foundation supports world class cancer treatment throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria.

It’s aim is to work in partnership with local clinical staff to achieve the best possible care for cancer patients in Lancashire and South Cumbria wherever they are treated.

This includes funding cutting edge equipment to help clinicians remain at the forefront of the fight against cancer and Supporting innovative ways to take the fear out of cancer for patients and their families during their treatment, making it as comfortable and stress free as possible.