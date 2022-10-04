Payment will be by card or RingGo only, not cash to prevent the opportunity for theft.

Heysham South Councillor Colin Hartley said on his Facebook page: “Lancaster City Council’s car park manager has told local councillors that a new pay and display machine is being installed at Half Moon Bay car park.

“Posters are being issued to the car park and the adjacent café to inform customers.

Half Moon Bay car park has been resurfaced and is now reinstating parking charges.

“Charges will commence from week commencing Monday October 3.

“The charges will be £1 an hour and £2 for up to 24hours. Payment by card or RingGo only.

“No enforcement (penalty tickets) will be issued for a week to allow users to get used to the new charging regime.”

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “Pay and display charges have been reinstated at this car park as from this week in line with the decision made at this year’s budget council to explore and discuss extending car parking charges to other currently uncharged council car parks.

“The charges are minimal at £1 for up to one hour and £2 for up to 24 hours. The cost of parking will be used to fund recent improvements made to the car park and any further ongoing maintenance.