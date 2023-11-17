No criminal charges to be brought against two men arrested after bridge collapse near Lancaster which killed 73-year-old
Brian Harwood was among 11 people thrown from an all-terrain vehicle pulling a trailer when the bridge gave way in Roeburndale, near Wray, on January 18 2022.
Mr Harwood, from Penrith in Cumbria, died at the scene.
Police said at the time that those in the vehicles were from a "shooting party" who were "travelling on private land" and were returning to a farm when the bridge suddenly gave way beneath them.
A 55-year-old man from Preston and two men, aged 52 and 57, from Lancaster, were later arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
The 52-year-old man was later released with no further action to be taken.
And the 55-year-old and 57-year-old have also now been released with no action taken, police have confirmed.
A police spokesman said: "In January 2022 we launched an investigation following a bridge collapse in Roeburndale, which resulted in the tragic death of Brian Harwood, and saw others seriously injured.
"Over a number of months a team of detectives compiled a file of evidence which was shared with counterparts from the CPS’s Specialist Crime Unit.
"Following a diligent review of the material provided it was concluded that there was insufficient evidence to support a criminal conviction, particularly that of gross negligence manslaughter.
"The individuals arrested in connection with the investigation have now been released with no further action.
"Mr Harwood’s family have been made aware of the development and our thoughts remain with them."
The case was initially passed to both the police and Health and Safety Executive (HSE), but has now been transferred to Lancaster City Council.
An HSE spokesman said: "The enforcement lead on this was transferred to Lancaster City Council in early October 2023.
"They are now the sole investigating authority."
The spokesman confirmed that the HSE decided the case fell outside their remit.
A city council spokesman said: "So far we have reviewed the evidence and requested further information, and also met with the next of kin to keep them informed."