Night-time safety ‘a priority’ say police as they begin Easter crackdown

Lancashire Police will be conducting both high visibility and plain clothed patrols across the county’s pubs and clubs this Easter as part of its continued efforts to crack down on crime, including violence against women and girls.

Officers will be on the look out for suspicious activity and offending behaviour, taking appropriate action to prevent offences, as well as providing a reassurance presence for revellers.

They will also be working with partner agencies and in some areas, support workers like street pastors, to offer help and advice to those who may be in need of care during a night out.

Finally, they will be working with licensees, promoting safety initiatives like the Ask for Angela scheme and using drink testing kits which they hope will help to deter spiking offences and raise the risk of offenders being caught.

The officer leading the operation, Chief Inspector Chris Abbott, said: “We want to ensure our county is a safe, vibrant and friendly place for people to come and enjoy a night out with friends or family.

“We already police the night-time economy and have good relationships with partner agencies and licensees but over the Easter weekend there will be dedicated patrols on duty. This extra activity will build on the existing work we do to target, amongst other things, violence against women and girls.

He added: “We will have a high visibility presence in town centres and we will be paying visits to licenced premises, proactively engaging with members of the public, and taking positive action where we feel people may be particularly vulnerable.

“We hope this operational activity will help to reassure visitors and act as a clear deterrent to anyone considering committing crime in our county.

“Our message to offenders is clear: We will not tolerate incidents of harassment, intimidation or predatory behaviour. Nor do we want to see violence or drug use on licensed premises. offenders will be identified and, where appropriate, put before the courts.”